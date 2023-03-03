HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Hartford is seeking nominations for the Hartford Youth Advisory Board (HYAB).

The Hartford Youth Advisory Board provides a unique opportunity for young people in Hartford to share in the collective impact of youth voices to make positive changes in their community, while also gaining valuable civic leadership and community engagement activities.



Nominations are open now and will close on March 31st. Nominations can be submitted by completing this link. For additional information, please email perea005@hartford.gov or golds001@hartford.gov.