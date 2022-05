HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s Camp Courant is opening for its 128th season this summer, and the 5th Annual Johnson Brunetti 5k is back in person on Friday, May 20.



We sat down with Corrianne Chipello, CEO of Hartford’s Camp Courant, and Eric Hogarth, CFP, a partner with Johnson Brunetti, to talk about the 5K and how it helps the camp.

For more information, go to campcourant.org.

Watch the video above for the full interview.