HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly two miles of Main Street was once again shut down to vehicles for the third and final “Domingo!” event of the year in Hartford.

It started back in June as part of Connecticut’s Open Streets Initiative to connect communities and create fun.

Some visitors told News 8 the event is a great opportunity to raise awareness about different organizations and causes in the capitol city, like the Center for Children’s Advocacy.

“It’s very good because then we know different people who are invested to know different things and also try to help as much as they can,” said Noemi Lockheart of CCA.

“Domingo!” also featured performances, crafts, sports activities, games, food trucks and more.