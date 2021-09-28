Haunted Houses happening across the state in October

(WTNH) – October is just a few days away and that means haunted houses will be popping up across the state. Here’s a list of haunted houses that you can visit this season:

Evidence of Evil – Middlefield

Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October from dusk until 10 p.m.

Fright Haven- Stratford

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until midnight and Sundays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail – New Milford

Open Saturday and Sundays in October from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Haunt on Eden – Plantsville

Open Friday through Sunday in October from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Nightmare Acres – South Windsor

Open Friday and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and some Sundays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Nightmare on Wolcott Street – Waterbury

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. until midnight and Sundays from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Rails to the Darkside – East Windsor

Open Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.

The Haunted Isle- East Haven

Open on various dates in October from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Legends of Fear- Shelton

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. until 9 :30 p.m.

Trail of Terror -Wallingford

Open Fridays and Saturdays

Terror at Quassy – Middlebury

Open Friday October 8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Dark Manor – Baltic

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. until midnight and Sundays from 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

If you know of a haunted house that is not listed above, please send it to webproducer-wtnh@nexstar.tv