Haunted Houses happening across the state in October

(WTNH) – October is just a few days away and that means haunted houses will be popping up across the state. Here’s a list of haunted houses that you can visit this season:
Evidence of Evil – Middlefield
Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October from dusk until 10 p.m.
Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until midnight and Sundays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Harrybrooke Park Haunted Trail – New Milford
Open Saturday and Sundays in October from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Open Friday through Sunday in October from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Nightmare Acres – South Windsor
Open Friday and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and some Sundays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Nightmare on Wolcott Street – Waterbury
Open Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. until midnight and Sundays from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Rails to the Darkside – East Windsor
Open Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.
Open on various dates in October from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. until 9 :30 p.m.
Open Fridays and Saturdays
Open Friday October 8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Open Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. until midnight and Sundays from 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.
If you know of a haunted house that is not listed above, please send it to webproducer-wtnh@nexstar.tv