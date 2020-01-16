Hawk rescued after getting stuck behind car grill in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A hawk that flew onto a Connecticut road and got stuck behind a car grill was rescued by animal control and local firefighters on Wednesday.

A driver was heading down Interstate 84 when a red-tailed hawk flew into the path of her SUV, Animal Control Officer Elease McConnell told the Hartford Courant.

The driver pulled over into a nearby restaurant and called for help. Her husband arrived and took the grill apart with help from Manchester firefighters.

McConnell said the bird did not appear to have a head injury, but one leg might have been hurt.

The hawk was taken to the Bolton Veterinary Hospital for treatment.