Head of the DPH: Most of current COVID cases circulating with young adults

(WTNH) — As more older people get vaccinated in this state, we take a closer look at who is now being diagnosed with COVID-19 and where they live. News 8 spoke with the head of the Department of Public Health about the numbers. Right now, most of the cases are circulating with young adults.

The highest rate is among 20 to 29-year-olds. And when you look at the map, Fairfield and New Haven County have the highest amount of cases through contact tracing.

The Acting Commissioner for the Department of Public Health Deidre Gifford says they’re getting COVID-19 by hanging out with people who are not in their households, then spreading it.

“In workplaces…Obviously we’ve seen pockets related to each other in schools where they’re probably coming in from the community,” Deidre Gifford, Acting Commissioner, DPH.

Now the good news is hospitalizations are going down. We are at 381 as of Friday and Gifford says that’s because so many people over the age of 55 have gotten at least their first shot of the vaccine.