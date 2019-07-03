Head Start students to move to Columbus School due to AC outage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some kids attending summer classes in New Haven are getting some relief from the heat on Wednesday as the district deals with AC outages.

The John S. Martinez School is currently without air conditioning.

Starting on Wednesday, students attending the Head Start program there will be bussed to the Columbus School.

The district says the chillers at Martinez need to be replaced and the project has to be put out for bid.

Parents were concerned about the health impact on their kids.

“The kids are hot, they’re miserable. Their faces are flushed when I go over there. They’re too miserable to actually focus on anything,” Brandon barber, father.

The chief operating officer says work is continuing to resolve AC issues at all schools where problems exist.

