NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 may not be top of people’s minds but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has started working to determine which strain will be targeted for the booster shot in the fall.

Yale Medicine Physician Nate Wood says it’s the XBB.1.5 strain of Omicron, nicknamed the Kraken. It is the most transmissible COVID strain so far.

“Which is kind of a dramatic name, but the krakens been going around here in the United States in quite high predominance for at least the past six months so this is a pretty safe bet for a covid vaccine for this fall so start asking your doctor about it in late summer,” Dr. Wood said.

Also, a deadly virus that is spread by ticks is being detected in more counties due to global warming.

“It causes something called the Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever and unfortunately it’s similar to Ebola and causes death in about thirty percent of people who get it so it’s very serious,” Dr. Wood said.

He says it’s been seen in ticks moving from the Baltics and Africa into eastern Europe and the World Health Organization (WHO) is watching it as one of nine viruses with the potential to cause a future pandemic.

Research on daytime napping has revealed some surprising health benefits.

“Some people are actually genetically programmed to take daytime naps. They have genes that tell them that they need to take naps more frequently.”

And a new U.K. study of 35,000 people between 40 and 70 years old revealed more.

“Those people with the genetic disposition to taking daytime naps actually have larger brains so it’s pretty fascinating findings,” Dr. Wood said.