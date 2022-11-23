NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, we’re about to celebrate our third Thanksgiving with COVID-19 still around. Are health experts concerned about another surge after gathering and traveling? Plus, many people are quick to compare COVID-19 to the flu. What you need to know about the lingering impacts of the coronavirus.

Are you worried about leaving your family’s Thanksgiving dinner with a headache or migraine? A few common triggers to avoid and what you can do to help avoid a possibly stressful situation.

Dr. Sharon Stoll, a Yale Medicine neuroimmunologist and an assistant professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine, discusses these topics.

