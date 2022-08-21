NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Healthcare providers are desperate to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccines, so they’re only giving out one fifth of the usual dosage.

Still, local leaders say more needs to be done.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for President Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act. That’s exactly what Biden did about a year and a half ago to increase production of the Covid vaccine.

The Fair Haven Health Center has vaccinated more than 300 people for monkeypox in the last four weeks.

“Barely a day goes by when we’re not calling the state, begging for more doses,” said Fair Haven Community Health Center CEO Suzanne LeGarde said.

The concern for this time of year in a city like New Haven is that once students return to the college campuses, we could see a serious outbreak.

“Our schedule for monkeypox vaccines is almost nearly fully booked for the next few weeks,” said Dr. Benjamin Oldfield, vice president for clinical affairs at Fair Haven Community Health Center.