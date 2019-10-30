Health officials to hold meeting to discuss PFAS contamination in Farmington River

(WTNH) — Connecticut health officials say they will be taking questions in a Wednesday meeting about PFAS, the cancer-causing chemicals that ran into the Farmington River.

PFAS are chemicals that are in things you use everyday Teflon and food packaging, but they’re also in firefighting foam.

It’s estimated 800 gallons of the foam helped extinguish the fiery crash at Bradley International Airport about a month ago.

Quickly after that, Windsor town officials and the State Department of Public Health issued a health advisory telling neighbors not to come in any contact with the foam or take fish from the river.

This was while they worked to clean up contaminants and test areas to see if it impacted the watershed.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.