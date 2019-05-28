Health

'Burnout' is now an official medical condition, World Health Organization says

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) - Is work stressing you out? You may have an actual medical condition, according to the World Health Organization.

The agency now recognizes "burnout" in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis. 

The International Classification of Diseases Handbook places it in the section employment or unemployment related problems. 

According to ICD Eleven, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms.

The patient must be exhausted, experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work and have problems getting the job done successfully. 

Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to working and does not apply to other life situations.

