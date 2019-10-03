Breaking News
17th vaping death reported in US

Health

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Alabama is the latest state to report a lung disease death that could be tied to vaping.

That brings the number of deaths across the country to 17.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says a man from the eastern part of the state died.

The CDC reports 805 confirmed or probable cases of lung injury associated with vaping in 46 states.

Alabama will likely be added to that total when the CDC updates its numbers this week.

