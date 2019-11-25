34th Annual Trouble in Toyland report released

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A sobering statistic as the busiest toy buying season kicks off.

Every three minutes in the U.S., a child is treated in the emergency room for a toy related injury, according to a Center for Injury Research and Policy report at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

More than half — five years of age or younger.

Petra Favorite with CT Public Interest Group Education Fund says, “Toys have become safer over the last decades but dangerous and toxic toys are still on store shelves.”

Toy dangers, the focus of the 34th annual Trouble in Toyland report.

Small objects – choking hazards- still on the list.

“These type of small, powerful magnets are used in toys like in construction set, education tiles and sculpture kits and can cause serious harm and even death when swallowed,” says Sam Donahue with CT Public Interest Group Education Fund.

A new threat.

Related: Sen. Blumenthal, health officials warn parents of unsafe toys

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) says, “If you can talk to a toy– beware.”

He points to invasion of privacy, “Think about it, a child’s voice with statements about age, food preferences, maybe where they like to go, all of it, part of big data.”

Biggest risk to older kids? Portable electronics.

Dr. Steve Rogers with Connecticut Children’s says, “We need to make sure that we talk to our kids about safety ideas around using our phones and headphones. We are concerned that there have been more pedestrian related injuries due to these distracting items.”

For a safe holiday season, Dr. Rogers recommends that parents keep in mind — safety first, choosing age appropriate toys, inspecting them closely to make sure they are safe, and playing with the toys with your kids to reduce risk of injury.

For more information and read the full report, click here.