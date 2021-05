(WTNH) — In health headlines today, half of people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated, 50% of all of adults.

COVID-19 cases plummet to June 2020 lows; and now we have two new coronaviruses mutating from animals. Dr. Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist and associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine, explains these updates.