9 new CT medical marijuana dispensary locations announced
(WTNH) - More places to obtain medical marijuana are set to open up in Connecticut.
On Tuesday, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection announced the names and locations of nine new facilities.
These facilities will join the nine existing facilities and the four producers as part of the state's Medical Marijuana Program.
"This program has been thoughtfully expanded since the bill was signed in 2012, and medication became available to patients in 2014," said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. "Originally, there were only 11 conditions that would qualify adults for medication, and there were very few patients. Today, there are 31 conditions for adults, eight for patients under 18, and over 1,000 certifying practitioners. This medication has improved the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients. We look forward to working with our partners as the program continues to expand."
These new locations can be found in the table below:
|Name
|Address
|Town
|Bhadra Seva, LLC
|2280 Berlin Turnpike
|Newington
|GR Vending CT, LLC
|78 Plaza Court
|Groton
|
Willow Brook Wellness, LLC
|1371 East Main Street
|Meriden
|
Tedra Health, LLC
|1768 Storrs Road
|
Mansfield
|
C-3 Ventures, LLC
|3568 Winsted Road
|Torrington
|
Arrow Alternative Care #3
|806 East Main Street
|Stamford
|
Bluepoint Wellness of Westport, LLC
|1460 Post Road East
|
Westport
|
FFD Central, LLC
|1548 West Main Street
|
Windham
|
Affinity Health & Wellness, Inc.
|1351 Whalley Avenue
|New Haven
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
