Health

9 new CT medical marijuana dispensary locations announced

By:

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 06:52 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 06:53 PM EST

(WTNH) - More places to obtain medical marijuana are set to open up in Connecticut.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection announced the names and locations of nine new facilities.

These facilities will join the nine existing facilities and the four producers as part of the state's Medical Marijuana Program.

"This program has been thoughtfully expanded since the bill was signed in 2012, and medication became available to patients in 2014," said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. "Originally, there were only 11 conditions that would qualify adults for medication, and there were very few patients. Today, there are 31 conditions for adults, eight for patients under 18, and over 1,000 certifying practitioners. This medication has improved the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients. We look forward to working with our partners as the program continues to expand."

Related Content: What's the difference between medical marijuana & recreational pot?

These new locations can be found in the table below:

Name Address Town
Bhadra Seva, LLC 2280 Berlin Turnpike Newington
GR Vending CT, LLC 78 Plaza Court Groton

Willow Brook Wellness, LLC

 1371 East Main Street Meriden

Tedra Health, LLC

 1768 Storrs Road

Mansfield

C-3 Ventures, LLC

 3568 Winsted Road Torrington

Arrow Alternative Care #3

 806 East Main Street Stamford

Bluepoint Wellness of Westport, LLC

 1460 Post Road East

Westport

FFD Central, LLC

 1548 West Main Street

Windham

Affinity Health & Wellness, Inc.

 1351 Whalley Avenue New Haven
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center