95% of tested baby foods in the US contain toxic metals like lead and arsenic, report finds

(CNN/WTNH) — A new study has found that toxic heavy metals are present in many of the foods made and marketed for babies.

According to CNN, researches tested 168 baby food from major manufacturers in the United States and found that 95% contained lead, 73% contained arsenic, 32% had mercury, and 75% contained cadmium.

It was also found that 1/4 of the foods contained all four metals.

Healths experts said that even in trace amounts, those chemicals are linked to impaired brain development in children.

“One in five baby foods tested had over 10 times the 1-ppb limit of lead endorsed by public health advocates, although experts agree that no level of lead is safe,” CNN reports.

Foods made with rice, sweet potatoes, and fruit juices were among the highest levels of metal.

Physicians said pureed vegetables, salmon, peanut butter, oatmeal, and avocado as “safe baby foods.”