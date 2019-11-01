A healthy reminder from the CDC

(ABC) – The CDC says prepare for the flu before boo. Halloween is over – so make sure you’ve gotten your flu shot.

With flu season typically beginning around October and reaching its peak between December and February, the CDC recommended getting the flu vaccine before October was out but if you missed that deadline, it’s not too late.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu – by getting vaccinated early, you ensure you are protected from the flu before the viruses begin spreading in your community

Younger children under age 5, adults over 65, and pregnant women are at a higher risk of getting sick from the flu.

Experts recommend that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated.

In fact vaccination is considered the most effective means of protection.

In addition to vaccination there are steps you can take in your day to day life to protect yourself from the flu and slow the spread of germs.

Wash your hands with soap and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze – avoid contact with sick people and disinfect surfaces and objects contaminated by the virus.

Maintain healthy habits, eat well, drink plenty of fluids, and get a good night’s sleep.

Prevention is key in fighting the flu – follow these steps for a healthy and happy winter ahead.