NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are talking about a growing problem that affects millions of people around the world — loneliness.

Officials recently said social disconnection is as dangerous as smoking 15 cigarettes daily.

Dr. Carla Schnitzlein, the medical director for Natchaug Hospital, part of the Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network, joined Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss the risk factors and any prominent reasons for loneliness.

The doctor also explains why loneliness is detrimental to one’s mental and physical health and how you can tell if someone may be feeling lonely.

She also shares how people may be able to ease feelings of loneliness.

Watch the video above and visit Natchaug.org for more information.