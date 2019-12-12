The third flu-related death reported in Connecticut, Department of Public Health

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The third flu-related death of the season in the state has been reported by the Department of Public Health.

Officials say that the flu is at “widespread” levels this month.

120 people have been hospitalized with the flu so far this season. 29 in the week of December 1-7, 2019 alone.

No pediatric cases have yet been reported this season.

For the full “Influenza Surveillance and Statistics Numbers”: https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/Epidemiology-and-Emerging-Infections/Influenza-Surveillance-and-Statistics