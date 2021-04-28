Access Health CT holding special enrollment period with expanded financial help plans

(WTNH) — Access Health CT is holding a special enrollment period to allow new and existing customers to reduce their monthly payments.

Starting May 1, new and existing customers who buy health insurance through the marketplace will become eligible to receive financial help. This is possible thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

People with low and moderate incomes can enroll and eliminate or reduce monthly premiums. There are new financial help plans for people who can face high premiums.

The Special Enrollment Period will go from May 1 to August 15.

The average savings per household will be up to around $116 per month. Low-income families could see an average monthly savings of over $500 through the new financial plan.

For more information, visit the Access Health CT website or call 1-855-805-4325.

In-person help is available at: