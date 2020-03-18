Closings
Access Health CT launches special open enrollment period amid coronavirus outbreak

(WTNH) — Uninsured Connecticut residents now have the chance to enroll in an insurance plan in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Access Health CT is launching a new open enrollment period, starting Thursday, March 19 and ending on Thursday, April 2. Coverage during the new enrollment period starts on April 1.

Residents who are present in the United States and are not incarcerated are eligible for enrollment.

To enroll, call Access Health CT at 855-805-4325. Go to their website to learn more about the special enrollment period as well as other services they provide.

