HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Access Health CT will be hosting several free health coverage enrollment fairs throughout January across the state.

The enrollment fairs are one-day events and will offer customers free, in-person help during open enrollment, which runs through Jan. 15.

Below are the following enrollment fairs that are scheduled in January:

Hamden: Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ML Keefe Community Center (11 Pine St.)

Manchester: Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Whiton Bridge Public Library ( 100 North Main St.)

Stratford: Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Birdseye Municipal Complex (468 Birdseye St.)

Groton: Jan. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Groton Public Library (52 Newtown Rd.)

Bloomfield: Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rehoboth Church of God (1170 Blue Hills Ave.)

Milford: Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jonathan Law High School (20 Lansdale Ave.)

Hartford: Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Hector J. Figueroa 32 BJ Labor Center ( 885 Wethersfield Ave.)

Those who are interested in attending one of the fairs can book an appointment online here. Walk-ins are also welcome.