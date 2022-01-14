Access Health CT’s open enrollment period ends Jan. 15

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The deadline for Connecticut residents in need of health insurance through Access Health CT is just hours away.

Access Health CT encourages residents to shop, compare and enroll in health insurance by midnight on Jan. 15 — the end of the open enrollment period. Current Access Health CT customers who wish to renew coverage or change their plan also have until midnight on Jan. 15.

Access Health CT offers financial assistance to lower health insurance costs. Some Connecticut residents may be eligible for free or low-cost coverage with HUSKY Health (Medicaid/Children’s Health Insurance Plan) and the Covered Connecticut Program.

“Now is the time to enroll in health insurance through Access Health CT – and thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law last year, many Connecticut residents are seeing more savings than ever before,” Chief Executive Officer of Access Health CT James Michel said. “Those who did not qualify in the past may now be eligible for significant financial help. We are here to help, and all help is free.”

Connecticut residents may visit AccessHealthCT.com, for free online help. Live chat is available Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Saturday from 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The enrollment fair is scheduled for Saturday, Jan.15 from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Whitneyville Cultural Commons, located at 1253 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.

Residents may contact the call center Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to midnight. Customers who are hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator.