NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New technology may solve an old medical problem.

Acne which can be traumatizing — and not just for teens. Many women in their 30s and 40s get it, too, according to Yale Medicine Dermatologist Christopher Bunick. In fact, it’s the eighth most-common disease on the plant.

“You see low self esteem, low confidence, inability to look people in the eye, inability to socialize and want to make friends,” Bunick said.

Now, early trials are underway for a vaccine that could prevent it.

Bunick loves seeing his patients after treatments.

“They believe in themselves, they believe that there’s a freedom to be able to socially interact without always worrying is someone look at my pimple is someone judging me because of the way my skin looks,” he said.

Currently, there are many types of acne treatments, and one cure.

“The gold standard called is something called oral isotretinoin, what was known as Accutane, for a long time,” Bunick said. “That remains the gold standard for curing acne in patients that have severe acne or scarring acne.”

But Accutane has side effects.

But what if people never had to get acne in the first place?

Scientists at Sanofi are using COVID-19 mRNA technology for early trials of an acne vaccine.

“It would work very similar to the COVID 19 vaccine,” Bunick said. “The messenger RNA would lead to certain proteins being expressed in the skin which are called antigenic, they promote the body’s immune system.”

That could prevent acne from happening, and Bunick said the science has major potential that could even be extended to anti-cancer vaccines.

“There’s times as a scientist where you wonder has everything been discovered and right now you can say ‘no,'” he said. “The next 20 years of discovery because of this emergence of mRNA technology, I think, we’re going to see a vaccine revolution over the next 20 years.”