Advocates to applaud breast cancer screening legislation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Health officials will gather on Wednesday in New Haven to recognize and applaud the annual breast cancer screening legislation.

Included in the state budget is a mandate to expand health care coverage for annual breast cancer screenings, allowing access to the preventative care by lowering out of pocket expenses for patients.

The press conference will be held at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

