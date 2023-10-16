NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the U.S., 700 women die each year due to pregnancy or delivery complications, and the data is worse for women of color.

This week, Hartford HealthCare and the University of Hartford are partnering for a special screening of the film “Aftershock,” highlighting maternal mortality in Black women.

Daileann Hemmings, the director of maternal health equity at Hartford Hospital, shared the importance of this event for students and the community. She also explains what is being done to address maternal mortality and morbidity.

You can watch “Aftershock” at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the University of Hartford.

