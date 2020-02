NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong and New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart will meet with high school students Thursday to hear from young people about the use of Juul e-cigarettes.

Connecticut was one of several states that have announced an investigation into Juul labs.

Officials are looking into the marketing and sales practices that target teens.