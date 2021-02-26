Aid-in-Dying bill supporters to testify in front of Public Health Committee

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Supporters of the proposed Aid-in-Dying Bill in Connecticut are expected to give their testimony before the Public Health Committee Friday morning in a Zoom news conference.

The legislation would provide terminally ill adults with the option to end their life with medical assistance.

Compassion and Choices CT says a 2020 national Gallup poll shows 74% of Americans support medical aid in dying.

The controversial debate to put this policy into law in Connecticut has been an ongoing battle for nearly a decade.