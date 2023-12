NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All seven of Connecticut’s Hartford HealthCare hospitals have received straight A’s for safety from the Leapfrog Group.

Hartford HealthCare is the only health system in New England, New York and New Jersey that achieved uniform A’s, and only one of three in the U.S.

Dr, Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer of Hartford HealthCare joined News 8 to discuss the accomplishment and how it happened.

