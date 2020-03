HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Free mammograms are being offered this weekend to women who don’t have insurance.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority mobile mammography unit will be available to provide free screenings Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

If you are interested they want you to register ahead of time and call 888-233-6121.

If you can’t make the screenings, more will be available Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wilson Gray YMCA in Hartford.