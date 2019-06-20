ALS patient Brian Savo chooses to stay engaged rather than stay in bed

“The reality is there’s no cure. At 29, 25. Nobody- men, women, it doesn’t matter. ALS will come after anyone and people need to understand that.”

Brian Savo has been living with ALS for over ten years. Only ten percent of patients make it past a decade.

“That’s pretty incredible for my first day in 2009, having a doctor tell me I had three to five years to live. I had a death sentence.”

Related: Round one for Travelers Championship begins Thursday

His will to live is stronger than ever. Savo’s mind is sharp. It’s the rest of him that has trouble keeping up.

“The last thing you want to do is ask for help. 43-years-old. Think I want to go to my kids or anyone that’s around me? ‘I need help!’ constantly? It’s tough.”

Savo isn’t battling ALS alone. His wife Maria and kids, Michael and Arianna, are in the fight too.

“She didn’t sign up for this. It’s a fulltime care-giver job. I love her to death.”

Care is constant and doesn’t end within his home. Both sides of the family are all in, including friends.

“With that support team, it gives me every reason to fight every day, be positive.”

ALS has stolen most of his muscle movement, but there are victories– like still being able to brush his own teeth and going to work.

Related: Celebrity Pro-Am big success at Travelers Championship

There is no cure for ALS, but treatment helps. Savo makes regular visits to the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain. There, he has another team fighting the fight.

Savo didn’t ask for this vicious disease, but he hopes to provide answers towards a cure.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.