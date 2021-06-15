American Red Cross is offering $5 Amazon gift cards to those who give blood

(WTNH) — $5 Amazon.com gift cards are being offered to those who give blood to the American Red Cross through June 30.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries increases.

The non-profit is urging donors of all blood types, particularly type O and those giving platelets, to make appointments to give as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care.

The gift cards will be emailed to recipients. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.