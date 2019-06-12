Health

American Red Cross in need of blood donations

Posted: Jun 12, 2019

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:14 AM EDT

(WTNH) - You may soon notice the logos from some of your favorite products missing letters.

The American Red Cross is reaching out to some big businesses to help them spread the word about a blood shortage.

The letters A, B, and O will be disappearing from some big brand logos to point out those are the blood types the American Red Cross needs most.

