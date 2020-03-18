American Red Cross needs your help: Here’s where to donate blood across the state

(WTNH) — The American Red Cross needs blood donations more than ever.

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rise across the state and nation, the Red Cross is actively searching for healthy volunteers to donate blood.

Several blood drives are happening in Connecticut Wednesday. Some locations include the American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers in Farmington and Norwich, South Windsor Town Hall, and St. Francis Hospital.

For a full map of upcoming blood drives in your area and to make an appointment, click here.

If you can’t make it out to a blood drive today, the Red Cross headquarters in Farmington holds blood drives every day including weekends.