American Red Cross upping blood donation incentives during severe shortage

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is increasing its incentives to get people to donate blood as the organization continues to experience a severe blood shortage.

They need more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current demand as hospitals see an influx of emergency room visits, organ transplants, and elective surgeries.

All blood types are needed, especially type O. In most cases, COVID-19 vaccinated people are eligible to donate.

Blood donors who give now through the end of July will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and be entered for a chance to win gas for a year. Anyone who donates blood during July will be entered for a chance to win a four-person trip to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

Blood drives are happening at the following locations on Friday, July 16:

Branford Fire Dept. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (45 North Main St)

Whitneyville Cultural Commons in Hamden from 12:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (1253 Whitney Avenue)

Wallingford YMCA from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (West Side location on 8 North Turnpike Road)

Click here to schedule an appointment.