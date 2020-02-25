CT universities bring students studying abroad home, suspend abroad classes amid coronavirus concerns

FAIRFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — Coronavirus caused another drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW) on Tuesday, and Federal health officials are out with a strong warning about the virus: It’s no longer a matter of “if” but “when” it will spread in the United States.

Now, local schools and universities are taking drastic precautions.

In response to the rapid spread, health officials said Americans should prepare for significant disruptions in everyday life. President Donald Trump is now asking for $2.5 billion for vaccine development, treatment and proactive equipment.

However, some lawmakers said it’s not enough.

The administration’s approach is disastrously inadequate. The approach right now seems to be, take two aspirin and call us in the morning. The supplemental is way below what’s needed to protect the American people against an outbreak. That seems to be, my impression, virtually inevitable. – Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT-D)

As of Tuesday, there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.

One of the places seeing an outbreak right now is Italy. More than 300 people there have gotten sick, and 11 have died.

Fairfield University is one of the education institutions pulling their students studying abroad in Italy out of the country.

News 8 was the first to report that the university is closing its Florence University of the Arts study abroad program and is requiring all students enrolled in the program to depart Italy.

“A number of factors really went into this decision, so obviously the health and safety are a big priority relevant to what we saw over the weekend in reference to the spread of the coronavirus in that region of Italy,” said Jennifer Anderson, Vice President of Marketing and Communication for Fairfield University

A university spokesperson told News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose, “Fairfield University is closely monitoring the evolving situation related to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The university has established an emergency preparedness team comprised of campus leaders in consultation with outside experts, to evaluate the epidemic as it relates to our global and local campus communities.”

Fairfield also made the following recommendations and requirements related to study abroad:

Fairfield has strongly recommended that U.S. Domestic based students, faculty, and staff be prudent in their travel choices in the short term and upcoming months.

As a precautionary measure, Fairfield University has advised students studying abroad this semester, that travel outside of their immediate area be rescheduled or canceled.

Given the recent spread of the virus to Italy, Fairfield University is closing the Florence University of the Arts study abroad program and is requiring all students enrolled in this program to depart Italy.

The move impacts 142 students – all juniors – from the university.

When asked why the step was taken now, the officials told News 8, “We did not take this decision lightly. We know that the enriching learning experiences students gain from being in Florence for a semester are an important part of their formation. There were a number of factors that went into this decision that included health and safety, risk of country quarantines, potential loss of academic credits, as well as timing within the semester.”

Safety a top concern for students and school leaders.

Anderson explained the students are in the middle of a semester just ahead of midterm exams and “the timing of the decision was essential in order to ensure there was no loss of academic credit.”

Students on campus have mixed feelings about the university’s decision to pull students from their abroad semesters.

John Centopani, a Fairfield Univ. junior said, with the rapid spread of the virus, “you gotta do what you can. At that point, if you want to have everyone out there, it’s a huge liability.”

Others say, if students who are in the Italy program have been exposed to the virus and come back to campus, they fear for their own health and safety.

School leaders say the decision to suspend the program was not made lightly, and that it was necessary.

Fairfield University is not the only school adjusting study abroad programs due to coronavirus concerns.

In a statement to News 8 on Tuesday, UConn said it canceled their Hong Kong abroad trip back in December before any students left, but they “haven’t called back students from other locations as of yet.”

UConn has 88 students studying abroad in Italy right now. Staff said they are in touch with them on a daily basis and are monitoring developments related to the virus closely.

The University of New Haven (UNH) announced it is temporarily suspending its classes in Tuscany, Italy, and recommending its 80 students studying there return to the U.S.

“Do to the evolving threat of the coronavirus in Europe, we are recommending that students, faculty, and staff currently at the University’s Tuscany campus in Prato, Italy, return to the United States,” Steve H. Kaplan Ph.D., President of the University of New Haven. “We are assisting all students, faculty, and staff in Prato who would like to return to the United States to enable them to do so in the coming days.”

UNH said their decision was based on consultation with “the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Consulate, the Italian Educational Ministry, the Italian Department of Civil Protection, Italian health authorities, and the Association of American College and University Programs in Italy.”

University officials said any student that chooses to come home has to “self-quarantine” for two weeks at home.

Since the classes in Tuscany are suspended both students who choose to stay and those who return to the U.S. for quarantine will complete their course work for the next few weeks online.

Quinnipiac University told News 8 they have yet to make any changes to their study abroad students’ travel plans.