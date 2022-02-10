NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHNH) — The CDC has called antibiotic resistance one of the world’s most urgent public health problems.

It is estimated that more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S., resulting in more than 35,000 deaths each year.

Yale School of Medicine’s Dr. Sten Vermund explains what antibiotic resistance is, why we should be concerned about it and what experts are advising us to do to control the spread of this significant health care problem.

