Are you sleeping worse during the pandemic? You’re not alone

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Are you sleep less than you did before the pandemic? If so, you’re not alone, and experts said anxiety is likely the reason.

“It probably is a good idea before a half an hour before you’re going try and fall asleep [to] take a little note pad out and jot down your worries or the things you’re thinking about for the next day or two,” said Psychologist Amy Wolfson. “Research has shown that actually sometimes prevents the waking up and thinking about things, so that would be more of a ritual behavior to get into.”

Wolfson, who grew up in West Hartford, thinks there is a possibility that adolescents who are managing stress and anxiety okay may be doing better with their sleep than pre-COVID.

“Adolescents, in general, have to be in school early in the morning when they are attending school. As a result, are sleep deprived.”

She and her colleagues have discussed if school districts should pay attention to that fact and push the school day back.

For now, she said it’s the unknowns of the world right now that caused the broken patterns of sleep that many are experiencing right now.

“For some, if that becomes every single night, they’re losing an hour to two hours of sleep because they’re waking up so many times. They’re going to be one, sleep-deprived, and two, possibly developing a diagnosable condition of insomnia. Both insomnia and sleep deprivation are very much associated with actually feeling more stressed.”