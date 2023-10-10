NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Arthritis is a common condition that affects many people, and even though there is no cure, many treatment options are available.

Dr. Adam Driesman, an orthopaedic surgeon at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, joined Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon to talk about the most common causes and symptoms of arthritis.

He also explains when someone should see a specialist or turn to surgery as a necessary treatment option.

FREE Informational Webinar: Surgical treatment for arthritis | Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Noon

Join the class to learn about:

Common causes of arthritis

When to see a specialist

Advances in treatment options

Q&A with the expert!