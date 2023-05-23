NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Teens and young adults are spending hours on end constantly scrolling and consuming social media.

As social media platforms grow and expand with new content, not everything adolescents are exposed to is accurate.

Dr. Paul Weigle, associate medical director of Natchaug Hospital with Hartford HealthCare, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to explain how social media has impacted the way teens socialize with one another and adolescents’ mental health.

He also discusses the trend we’re seeing in adolescents self-diagnosing themselves and shares ways parents can help their children navigate social media.

Watch the video and visit Natchaug.org for more information.