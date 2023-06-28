NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Backus Hospital in Norwich is adding a new weapon in the war on drugs.

Every public safety officer has been trained to carry Narcan, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. In just one month, it’s already been used on a patient.

Genevieve Boas, director of public safety at both Backus and Windham Hospitals, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss the importance of public safety officers carrying Narcan.

Watch the video above and visit BackusHospital.org to learn more.