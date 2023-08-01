NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s World Breastfeeding Week, a celebration that raises awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding.

For those unable to produce a milk supply for their newborns, there are options for you.

Backus Hospital is excited to announce its new donor milk program, aimed at offering breastmilk to not only NICU babies but healthy babies. Backus is one of a few in the state to provide this to families.

Kara Giroux, a lactation consultant at Backus Hospital, explained what the program offers new parents and how they qualify for the program.

Watch the video above or visit BackusHospital.org to learn more.