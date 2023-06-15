WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford woman was not sure if she would ever walk again after being injured in a horrific car accident in 2020 at just 17, but now 2.5 years later she is beating the odds.



19-year-old Natalie Matarazzo is was chosen as the 2023 featured adaptive athlete of the Gaylord Gauntlet 5K and Obstacle Run.

The race will be held on Saturday, June 24 at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford.

More than 1,000 runners and 22 adaptive athletes are expected to compete in a race promoting health, function, and fitness held on the hospital’s 400 acres.

All proceeds from the race benefit the Gaylord Sports Association, providing opportunities for individuals with permanent and physical disabilities to participate in adaptive sports.

It is Matarazzo’s first time participating in the Gaylord Gauntlet 5K and Obstacle Run race.

She’s come a long way, recovering from a life-changing spinal injury in 2020.

During the fall of her senior year, Natalie was in a devastating car accident while on her way to high school.

“I had a spinal cord injury from about my belly button down – so initially I couldn’t feel anything and I couldn’t move.”

Natalie said she had a 50/50 chance of ever having movement or feeling in her legs.

“For the first 6 months or so, I thought it was over. I thought I wouldn’t amount to anything really in my life,” she said.

Natalie began using a wheelchair, underwent multiple surgeries, and slowly started her recovery.

She leaned on the support of family, friends and her team at Gaylord Hospital to get stronger each day.

“It’s not until moments like this where I realize the gravity of her [Natalie’s] journey. She’s went from being in a hospital bed, to now running in an obstacle race,” said Gaylord Physical Therapist Kim Fredsall.

With determination, training and ongoing physical therapy Natalie eventually regained feeling in her legs and movement.

Wednesday’s Warrior: Nonprofit helps people with long-term impairments regain a sense of meaning

She can now stand on her own.

“It sounds so cliché, but I can do whatever I put my mind to,” Natalie said.

She is determined to cross that finish line at the 2023 Gaylord Gauntlet and believes everything happens for a reason.

“What I’ve learned is you need to celebrate the little things. And celebrate yourself, in all that you are. I think I’ll feel a really good sense of satisfaction, accomplishment – and I’m going to get some bragging rights if I cross that finish line,” she said.

Her team of physical therapists call Natalie an inspiration.

“She just lives life to the fullest regardless of anything and always says yes. I think that’s how everyone should live,” Fredsall said.

For more information on the Gaylord Gauntlet 5K on June 24, click here.