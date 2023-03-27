NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Beef sold in nine states including Connecticut has been recalled as it may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA announced that Elkhorn Valley Packing is recalling 4,536 pounds of boneless beef chuck product. The product that is subject to recall was packaged on Feb. 16 and bears the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

A complete list of serial numbers and box count numbers for the beef product can be found here.

The recalled products were sold to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations and wholesale locations in nine states including; Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) while conducting routine testing and a sample tested positive for STEC O103.

STEC O103 can cause vomiting or diarrhea. Most people with the illness recover within a week but some can develop more severe infections.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled products as of this time, according to get the USDA.

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the seller.

Those with questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline at 888-674-6854.