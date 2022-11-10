(WTNH) — With same-day joint replacement surgery, patients are now able to have surgery in the morning and return home in the afternoon.

Dr. Christopher Lynch, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with the Connecticut Orthopedic Institute at MidState Medical Center, joined News 8 to discuss this advancement in treatment.

He’ll go into what it means to have a same-day surgery vs. a traditional operation, how someone can become a candidate for this procedure, and what recovery looks like.

Watch the video above for the full interview.