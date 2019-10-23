Beyond Those Pearly Whites

(ABC News) – Eyes maybe the window to the soul but did you know our mouth is the window to good general health?

Maintaining healthy teeth may take a lifetime of care but the benefits go far beyond a sparkling smile

Our mouth is filled with bacteria and most are harmless, but if you don’t keep this bacteria under control you run the risk of developing oral infection, tooth decay, and gum disease

The mouth is also the entry point to the digestive and respiratory tracts. Bacteria from your mouth can make its way into the lungs and bloodstream, resulting in larger health problems, which is why exercising good dental hygiene benefits your whole body

Dentists at Mayo clinic say to brush your teeth twice a day using flouride toothpaste and floss daily to get those tough to reach spots

Experts also suggest sticking to scheduled dental visits, not smoking, limiting alcohol consumption to prevent oral cancers, using flouride products to prevent cavities and limiting snacking and sugary snacks.

Positive dental hygiene habits need to be taught and practiced from a young age. Parents should instill good habits in kids by serving healthy meals, teaching kids how to properly brush their teeth and floss, and start taking children for dental visits by age one.