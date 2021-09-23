Big Y holding free multi-vaccine clinic at all locations next week

(WTNH) — Big Y supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts will be having on-site COVID vaccine clinics next week.

It’s free for all customers, employees and their families.

In addition to the COVID vaccine, stores with onsite pharmacies will offer flu, pneumonia, shingles, and other child vaccines for anyone who needs them.

There will be giveaways on specific days for customers that participate, including a coupon for $5 off of $25.

The vaccine clinics will take place from Sunday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Oct. 2; however, each location has its own day for the clinic.

For a full list of locations and the days they are holding the vaccine clinics, click here.

The store also has plans to offer COVID booster shots once it gets federal approval.