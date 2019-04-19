Health

Bill to let students to self-apply sunscreen bill advances

(WTNH) - Warmer weather is right around the corner, and soon young students may be able to self-apply sunscreen in school. 

A bill just cleared the state senate to allow children ages 6 and up to put on sunscreen as long as their parents gives a written note to the school nurse. 

Current law treats sunscreen like over-the-counter medications so you need a doctor's note. 

The bill now moves to the House.

