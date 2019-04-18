Bill to protect medical coverage for people with pre-existing conditions advances

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTNH) - A plan to protect medical coverage for people with pre-existing conditions is moving forward.

A bill that bars certain health insurance policies from excluding those conditions just cleared the State House of Representatives.

Democratic lawmaker Sean Scanlon of Guilford said one in four Connecticut residents had a medical condition before they got health insurance.

He hopes the legislation will protect patients in Connecticut, regardless of if the Affordable Care Act is scrapped in Washington.